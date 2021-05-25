Tanzania: Nit, Atcl Revive MOU to Foster Aviation Industry

THE National Institute of Transport (NIT) has revived its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to strengthen collaboration that brings efficiency to the aviation industry.

The ATCL's Executive Director, Mr Ladislaus Matindi said in Dar es Salaam over the weekend that the collaboration will give room for two government organizations to share expertise.

"The collaborations with NIT will further reduce costs incurred often by the national flag carrier to send its workers abroad for mandatory recurrent training," he said.

He added, "We currently have 120 workers who can receive training at NIT. Air industry personnel's are required to have specialized training as per license, therefore this collaboration is very vital to our organization," Sending a pilot for a 3 to 4 hours training in South Africa is very expensive than a pilot getting such training here at NIT.

On his part, NIT's Rector Prof Zacharia Mganilwa said, "We have renewed the MoU signed in 2012 between NIT and ATCL to collaborate in designing and conducting various training programmes, exchanging information, data and documents related to aviation- related programmes."

The main objective of the MoU is to enable the two institutions to collaborate in curricula and manual development, exchange of experienced trainers, staff and student attachments, and capacity building for junior and senior staff. "NIT has always remained the best institution when it comes to training in transportation.

The co-operation with the ATCL will enable NIT to cover for the shortcomings experienced in aviation training which fortunately enough, we had already identified," he said.

Mganilwa said that the collaboration with ATCL will assist NIT's School of Aviation and Technology to produce more professionals who will support operations of the national air carrier.

He added: "The Institute has divided Air transport into two major groups based on the training nature and delivery approach. These are Air Transport Management and Operations including Pilot Training and Aviation Engineering."

NIT established the School of Aviation Technology in 2015 with two departments (Departments of Flying and Operations Management and Aeronautical Engineering) as the move to produce enough professionals who will support the sector.

"We have secured 21.25 million US dollars from the World Bank through the EASTRIP project (2019- 2024) aiming at improving training through the establishedNIT's Centre of Excellence in Aviation and Transport Operations (CEATO)," Prof Mganilwa said.

The Institute has also acquired60 hectares of land at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) which will be used for establishing the Aviation Flying School funded by the World Bank