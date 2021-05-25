Tanzania: Tasac to Control Quality of Ferries

TANZANIA Shipping Agency (TASAC) will from now on control and inspect all government-owned ferries in Lakes and Seas to ensure their safety and quality.

This was revealed in Dar es Salaam over the weekend by TASAC Port Services and Shipping Quality Control Manager, Mr Julius Mitinje during two-day training for journalists and editors on the agencies activities and roles.

"The government is currently in the process of drafting regulations for controlling and inspection of governmentowned ferries, including those of the Tanzania People's Defense Force and Police," he said .

He added," TASAC currently provides advice and expertise on the regulation of maritime transport services (ports and shipping services) to enhance compliance with legislation and improve services," he said.

He said initially stateowned ferries were not inspected, but after the MV Nyerere accident, the Act was amended and ordered all government ferries to be inspected.

The MV Nyerere ferry capsized on 20 September 2018 while travelling between the islands of Ukerewe and Ukara on Lake Victoria, where the government feared 228 dead as a result of the overturn, while 41 were rescued.

However, the ferry was successfully retrieved and unloaded more than a week after the disaster.

In the incident, more than 400 children lost their parents or their guardians.

Mr Mitinje said since the organization was launched in 2018 accidents have decrease due to the effective management.

It is estimated that 85 per cent of marine accidents can be attributed to human error.

He said TASAC functions as maritime administration include registration of ships, licensing of vessels, approval of new ships design or alteration plans and survey of ships under construction or repair as well as survey and certification of ships/vessels.

TASAC Principal Legal Officer, Dr Devota Mandanda said in 2019, the amendments to the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Act 2017 (the Act) were made as implemented by the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No.3) Act 2019.

"The application of the Act has been widened. It applies to all matters of maritime administration, maritime environment, safety and security and maritime transport services, not just those at seaports and inland waterways ports," she said.

TASAC is a Public Institution established under the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Act No. 14 of 2017.

The Corporation was established to promote and manage shipping agencies and regulate maritime transport in Mainland Tanzania, assuming the rights and responsibilities of Maritime Transport Services which were previously performed by SUMATRA.