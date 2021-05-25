Nigeria: Our National Convention Still Feasible in June - APC

25 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Muyiwa Oyinlola

Despite daunting challenges and red flags indicating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may not hold its National Convention in June this year, as earlier stipulated, the party has said the deadline is still feasible.

The National Caretaker Committee of the party made the declaration yesterday.

It also noted that the party's national leaders of the party, including the President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors elected on the party's platform, National Assembly leaders, etc will determine whether the party's national convention will hold in June or another time.

Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party,

Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this newsmen at the party's national secretariat after an emergency meeting of the Committee Monday in Abuja.

He dismissed the possibility of any crisis in the party in the event the Convention is not held.

He stated that: "I want to assure that there will be no crisis in our party in June. Convention can be done in June and congresses can start and end in June but it all depends on what the leaders of this party agreed upon.

"This committee is honest and we have never lied to Nigerians. We can always fight and resolve at family level."

"We have major stakeholders like Mr President, Vice President, Governors among others. We have to consult so that when we are coming out there will be no dissenting voice. We are still at the level of concensus.

"We have lots of problems in the country, not only the national Congress of the party. We have serious security issues like the agitations going on the zones.

"We are very conscious of Nigeria as a country not only the Congresses. We are mindful that our party must be strong. We just welcome the governor of Cross River State and assuming it is Congress, how would we have accommodated him. Be rest assured that the overall interest is paramount to us. We have taken

