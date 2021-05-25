Nigeria: PDP Accountable to INEC, Not EFCC - BoT

25 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that PDP is not accountable to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with regards to its financial books.

The BoT of the opposition party which rose from a meeting yesterday said the party has submitted it financial statement to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which is statutory responsible for scrutinizing the financial books of political parties.

The highest advisory body of the party stated this while reacting to the petition filed by Prince Kassim Afegbua at the EFCC against the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, over N10billion generated by the party during the 2019 general election. PDP national leadership has claimed that it generated N4.6billion.

Speaking with newsmen after it's meeting, chairman of PDP BoT Senator Walid Jibrin said that the PDP reports directly to INEC as its regulatory body, adding that the commission has not raised any objections to PDP accounts.

PDP Expels Ex-Commissioner, Afegbua For Anti-party Activities

He also faulted Afegbua's on his petition saying he ought to have used the opportunity of the PDP constitution to ventilate his petition to the various organs of the party.

Jibrin said "INEC is the regulatory organ of all political parties and the PDP is inclusive. The PDP account has been audited by a reputable chattered firm and the report is with INEC and the body has not raised any objection on the account of the party.

"It is both constitutionally wrong for EFCC to intervene in issues that it is purely of political parties and Kasim Afegbua not following the due processes in this instant case.

"In the PDP, aggrieved members ventilate his or her grievances through well-known party organs and not externalising them. This is moreso when the issues involved has a regulatory body like INEC."

Reacting to the recent defection of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River to the APC, Jibrin said that it is shocking for a governor who has benefited from the PDP to dump the party.

He however stated that PDP will soon organise a mega rally in calabar to show the world who owns the state. He declined to state the date for the rally.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

