Nigeria: Varsities, Libraries to Get Obasanjo's New Book

Philanthropist and executive vice chairman of Sifax Group Ltd, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, will donate 4,000 copies of the book: "The Man, The General, The President (MGP) written about former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday to some universities and libraries in the country.

The biography account of the former president, written by his former aide, Otunba Femmy Carrena, was launched in December 2020.

The donation of the books to the Obasanjo Library for onward distribution to schools and libraries is to commemorate Obasanjo's 84th birthday in arrears.

Afolabi said, "Chief Obasanjo has done so much for Nigeria and he should be celebrated. These books will be distributed to selected federal tertiary institutions nationwide, so that our leaders of tomorrow can see the true leader in him. They can choose to make him a role model. It's a must read for university students, especially."

The presentation programme is expected to come up at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday at 11am.

The entire 4,000 copies will be received by Obasanjo on behalf of the library.

The paramount ruler of Gbagura, Abeokuta, the Agura of Gbagura, HRM Oba Saburee Babajide Ishola Bakre, Jamolu 11, will be the royal father of day, just as the heads of universities are expected to be present at the event too.