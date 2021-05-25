Nigeria: Varsities, Libraries to Get Obasanjo's New Book

25 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Sunday Isuwa

Philanthropist and executive vice chairman of Sifax Group Ltd, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, will donate 4,000 copies of the book: "The Man, The General, The President (MGP) written about former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday to some universities and libraries in the country.

The biography account of the former president, written by his former aide, Otunba Femmy Carrena, was launched in December 2020.

The donation of the books to the Obasanjo Library for onward distribution to schools and libraries is to commemorate Obasanjo's 84th birthday in arrears.

Afolabi said, "Chief Obasanjo has done so much for Nigeria and he should be celebrated. These books will be distributed to selected federal tertiary institutions nationwide, so that our leaders of tomorrow can see the true leader in him. They can choose to make him a role model. It's a must read for university students, especially."

The presentation programme is expected to come up at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday at 11am.

The entire 4,000 copies will be received by Obasanjo on behalf of the library.

The paramount ruler of Gbagura, Abeokuta, the Agura of Gbagura, HRM Oba Saburee Babajide Ishola Bakre, Jamolu 11, will be the royal father of day, just as the heads of universities are expected to be present at the event too.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.