Liberia: A Note of Congratulations to Our Son, Timothy Tarpeh Weah

24 May 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

On behalf of the entire Weah and Duncan families, Clar and I extend our proud and heartfelt congratulations to our beloved son, Timothy Tarpeh Weah for once again winning the French Ligue 1 title as Champions for the 2021-2022 season.

It is with immense pleasure that we take this time to congratulate Timothy and his teammates at the French soccer club, Lille, on their remarkable victory over Angers which secured them the Championship.

As a winner of the Ligue 1 title myself, I know it takes immense determination, hard work, commitment and steadfastness week after week to emerge as a champion. Having secured the Championship at PSG in France, Celtics in Scotland, this is Timothy's 3rd top flight title in Europe.

In spite of many injuries and having played 28 games, this is a feat we know Tim had always wanted. That is why Clar and I feel particularly proud of him and his teammates.

We are glad that as a forward on the squad, he was able to contribute to this accomplishment in a major way for Lille to become French Champions once again.

We also extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Mr. SOUVELAIN Benoit for the love, care and guidance he has shown our son in France.

Mrs. Weah and I also congratulate the team's fans, sponsors and managers for their hard work over the years.

Let us all hope that this will serve to motivate the team to keep working hard and get more wins.

Let us use this opportunity to admonish all young people in the beautiful game that talent alone is not sufficient; but discipline, hard work and dedication is what takes you through.

Once again, Congratulations!

H.E. Clar Marie Weah

First Lady

H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah

President of the Republic of Liberia

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.