Liberia: A Note of Congratulations to Our Son, Timothy Tarpeh Weah

On behalf of the entire Weah and Duncan families, Clar and I extend our proud and heartfelt congratulations to our beloved son, Timothy Tarpeh Weah for once again winning the French Ligue 1 title as Champions for the 2021-2022 season.

It is with immense pleasure that we take this time to congratulate Timothy and his teammates at the French soccer club, Lille, on their remarkable victory over Angers which secured them the Championship.

As a winner of the Ligue 1 title myself, I know it takes immense determination, hard work, commitment and steadfastness week after week to emerge as a champion. Having secured the Championship at PSG in France, Celtics in Scotland, this is Timothy's 3rd top flight title in Europe.

In spite of many injuries and having played 28 games, this is a feat we know Tim had always wanted. That is why Clar and I feel particularly proud of him and his teammates.

We are glad that as a forward on the squad, he was able to contribute to this accomplishment in a major way for Lille to become French Champions once again.

We also extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Mr. SOUVELAIN Benoit for the love, care and guidance he has shown our son in France.

Mrs. Weah and I also congratulate the team's fans, sponsors and managers for their hard work over the years.

Let us all hope that this will serve to motivate the team to keep working hard and get more wins.

Let us use this opportunity to admonish all young people in the beautiful game that talent alone is not sufficient; but discipline, hard work and dedication is what takes you through.

Once again, Congratulations!

H.E. Clar Marie Weah

First Lady

H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah

President of the Republic of Liberia