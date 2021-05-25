Africa: Liberia - Earth Angels Win 2020-21 Women's FA Cup

A season that began as a disappointing one for "Earth Angels" has turned to be a fruitful one after winning the 2020-21 Liberia Women's FA Cup. Earth Angles were crowned champions of the competition following a 1-0 win over Senior Female Professionals at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia on Saturday 22 May 2021. Sierra Leone international Kadiatu Kamara scored the game's lone goal in the second half of extra time, following a tense battle that ended goalless after 90 minutes.

Despite going into the game without many key players including star player Miatta Morris and captain Bernice Willie due to suspension and disciplinary issues, Senior Female Professionals managed to prevent Earth Angels from getting an easy win by putting up a strong fight which took the game beyond regular time.

With both teams failing to score despite creating several chances, it looked like the winner would be decided from penalty shootout, before Angeline Kieh's late cross found Kadiatu who struck the ball into the net to win the game for Earth Angels.

Earth Angels started the 2020-21 season on a disappointing note following a 10-0 defeat to league champions on the opening day of the women's top division, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Senior Female Professionals on match day two. They conceded 11 goals and scored one in two games before getting their first win on the season on match day-three against World Girls. Since then, they've gone on to become a formidable team in the league and cup.