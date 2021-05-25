Africa: Liberia - Earth Angels Win 2020-21 Women's FA Cup

24 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

A season that began as a disappointing one for "Earth Angels" has turned to be a fruitful one after winning the 2020-21 Liberia Women's FA Cup. Earth Angles were crowned champions of the competition following a 1-0 win over Senior Female Professionals at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia on Saturday 22 May 2021. Sierra Leone international Kadiatu Kamara scored the game's lone goal in the second half of extra time, following a tense battle that ended goalless after 90 minutes.

Despite going into the game without many key players including star player Miatta Morris and captain Bernice Willie due to suspension and disciplinary issues, Senior Female Professionals managed to prevent Earth Angels from getting an easy win by putting up a strong fight which took the game beyond regular time.

With both teams failing to score despite creating several chances, it looked like the winner would be decided from penalty shootout, before Angeline Kieh's late cross found Kadiatu who struck the ball into the net to win the game for Earth Angels.

Earth Angels started the 2020-21 season on a disappointing note following a 10-0 defeat to league champions on the opening day of the women's top division, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Senior Female Professionals on match day two. They conceded 11 goals and scored one in two games before getting their first win on the season on match day-three against World Girls. Since then, they've gone on to become a formidable team in the league and cup.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.