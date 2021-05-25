Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

24 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic, President Michael D. Higgins of the State of Ireland as well as President Edgar Chagwa Lunga of the Republic of Zambia sent messages of congratulations on the occasion of the 30th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean People.

In his message, President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic expressed readiness for more intense dialogue and profitable collaboration between Eritrea and Italy to deepen the bilateral friendship and relationship as well as to restore conditions of peace and stability in the Horn of Africa Region.

Read the original article on Shabait.

