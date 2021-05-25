Eritrea: 2021 Independence Awards Conferred

24 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

"2021 Independence Awards" for winners in nationwide contests conferred yesterday, 22 May at a concert held on the occasion at Cinema Roma, Asmara. The event was broadcast live by Eri-TV.

The contests in four categories: Drama, Folk Dances, Musical Instruments, and Songs were organized by the National Coordinating Committee for Public Holidays, and that about 600 artists participated in the contest that is first of its kind.

Winners received their awards from Mr. Alamin Mohammed-Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ, and other officials.

The awarding ceremony was highlighted by musical performances by veteran and youth singers and musicians.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.