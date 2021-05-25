Eritrea Set to Meet 2030 SDGs

Eritrea is set to repeat the successes it achieved in the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals Agenda (MDGA), the Ministry of Health stated.

Mr. TeweldeYohannes, Director of Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Health indicated that the SDGs are a continuation and expansion of the scope of coverage of the MDGs aimed at achieving a better and more sustainable future for all by 2030 and that the integration of all bodies and the formation of a coordinating body is of utmost importance for its success.

Thus, the Ministry of Health, has, within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals, revised previous policies and guidelines, Mr. Tewelde stated. A new roadmap has accordingly been prepared to ensure congruence of basic health care modalities and targets with SDG goals as well as to strengthen the health system as a whole.

Mr. Tewelde went on to say that the ratio of maternal death that was 1000 out of 100,000 in 1991 has declined to 485, and infant death rate that was 117 out of one thousand decreased to 44, and under 1-year-old child death rate that was 151 out of 1000 declined to 33, pre-natal visits by pregnant women have increased to 95% and vaccination coverage nationwide reached 94%, Mr. Tewelde added.

Regarding the prevalence of communicable diseases, Mr. Tewelde stated that only 0.18% of pregnant women that have undergone tests were found HIV positive, and the prevalence of malaria and TB has been significantly reduced to the level that they are no more public health threats in the country.

Mr. TeweldeYohannes, further noted that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted in September 2015 includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).