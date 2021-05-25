Nigeria: Scores Escape Death As Fuel Tanker Explodes in Lagos

25 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Residents and motorists narrowly escaped death in the early hours of Tuesday, when a diesel-laden tanker suddenly exploded after losing control along Banire, Ikotun Road, Alimosho area of Lagos state.

According to a source, the incident occurred at about 1 am.

Fortunately, there were no casualties nor property damaged by the inferno as residents in the area scampered into safety.

One of the eyewitnesses, Mallam Audu Hassan, a night guard in one of the buildings around the scene of the incident, told Vanguard that the driver of the tanker was on high speed when the accident happened.

"I was still awake checking around when I heard the sound of a horn from a fast-moving vehicle, I saw a tanker struggling to maintain a balance and all of a sudden after losing control burst into flames and everybody started running in different directions for tgeir dear lives."

At press time, Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident, saying the situation has been brought under control.

According to Osanyintolu, "On arrival at the scene by first responders, it was observed that a fully loaded tanker with diesel had a brake failure and subsequently lost control, falling off the road which caused an explosion and fire outbreak.

"The fire has been successfully subdued by men of the LASEMA Fire service unit, Lagos state fire service, Nigeria Police, and other first responders while damping down is ongoing.

"There are no casualties and no property damaged by the blaze.

"Additional post-incident assessment will be carried out and the wreckage will be removed from the thoroughfare".

