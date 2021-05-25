Uganda: Mbarara Locals Task Leaders On Water Supply

By Felix Ainebyoona

Mbarara City residents have set several demands to new city leaders, including increasing water supply, improving security and physical planning.

"The new leadership should gazette a day to save River Rwizi from degraders because it is being destroyed and very soon, we may not have water and that can stop investors," Ms Jolly Kagira, a former councillor at Mbarara Municipal Council, said last week.

Ms Kagira said the new leaders, who were sworn in last week, should also shift the garbage dumping site from Kenkembo Village to another place since it has now been turned into a settlement area.

Mr Immam Shaffi Kagiko, a resident of Katete in Mbarara City South Division, said the city should follow architectural rules.

"The physical planning that was initially made should be respected by the people and leadership of Mbarara. There are many roads that need to be paved that will help us to manage traffic and other issues," Mr Kagiko said.

He added: "Renovations of the old buildings in a manner that breaches the laws should stop, buildings should follow architectural laws, that is why some buildings are collapsing."

Mr Alex Kibirige, a resident of Kakiika Cell, Kamukuzi ward, Mbarara City North Division, said it is ashaming to find some areas in the city without water and electricity.

"Some places in Biharwe and Nyakayojo do not have access to water and electricity yet they are in the city. We hope that they will give it a priority," he said.

According to National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Mbarara City requires 26 million cubic litres of water daily to serve about 195,013 residents but it can only afford to supply between 14 and 16 million cubic litres.

The NWSC principal communications officer for southwestern region, Mr Paul Turyamureeba Kahigi, said water remains a big challenge because River Rwizi water levels have reduced drastically.

"For this city to have a steady supply of safe and clean water, we need to intensify efforts to save River Rwizi or look at a possibility of having an alternative source," Mr Turyamureeba said.

Ms Jessica Nahurira, a food vendor, said if the city does not resettle street children, they will become a problem.

"Street children have increased and demand money, especially from women because they know we are vulnerable. If you do not collaborate, you are in trouble," Ms Asasira said.

The Resident City Commissioner, Mr James Mwesigye, said the fight against corruption should top the agenda.

"Some people baby seat corruption. We must fight it without fear. People were stealing until I came in and stabilised the situation," Mr Mwesigye said.

He added: "It should be fought by both locals and leaders because they(locals) are the ones who are mostly affected. Therefore, let us fight it with the right conviction so that we can get what we deserve as community."

Mr Theo Tibihika, the city clerk, said they are aware of the bottlenecks.

"We are aware of these challenges such as illegal and unplanned structures. No structure will be allowed to be constructed here without an approved plan."

He added: "We know the challenges some people face to have those plans, especially low-income earners but we want to ensure that residents get plans as convenient as possible."

Mr Tibihika said they have already partnered with private companies to help them with garbage management.

"You have to show proof of who is your service provider in managing your garbage," Mr Tibihika said.

Regarding street children, he said they were working with civil society organisations across the country to help them with the resettlement, adding that those (street children) who refuse will be apprehended and taken to remand homes.

Promise

In his inauguration speech, the city mayor, Mr Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, said his priorities are restoration of River Rwizi, fighting corruption, improving education and opening more roads.

Mr Kakyebezi said the challenges will be addressed if his council is united. "I want to assure you that the opportunity to destroy or develop this city is now in the hands of the 16 councilors and the mayor," Mr Kakyebezi said.

"This [city] is a young baby which needs a lot of care, vigor, efforts to lift it and make sure that it becomes the best city. With your support, we shall make it," he added.