Nigeria: Your Spirit Shouldn't Be Dampened, CDS Tells Military

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, yesterday charged bereaved armed forces personnel mourning the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, to remain steadfast in spite of the tragic event of last weekend.

Speaking at the beginning of the three-day prayer for the late army chief at the Staff Flag House, Niger Barracks, Asokoro, Irabor charged the members of the armed forces to remain steadfast in their duties.

"You should be steadfast in this trying period. Your spirit should not be dampened.

"I encourage the armed forces to remain steadfast", he said.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazzau (rtd) said the death of the service chief was a national loss.

"We all came from Allah and to Him we shall return, all of us. Everybody has his day and time but we don't know when; so, when we lose anybody among us, we feel it.

"This is a national loss. He was not just in the army; he was the nation's chief of army staff and his entourage. So we pray that the Almighty Allah, forgive them their sins and shortcomings as human beings", he said.