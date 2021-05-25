Uganda: More Than 400 Flood-Affected Persons Asked to Vacate Area

More than 400 people, mostly from the Alur tribe, who were affected by floods last year at Kalolo Landing Site in Buliisa District, have been asked to vacate land on which they had put temporary shelters.

The stranded locals had pitched camp at Kisiimo Cell in Buliisa Town Council.

The land belongs to members of Basansya clan.

The chairperson of Kisiimo Cell, Mr William Busobozi, said more than 250 households were forced to move into his village in November last year after being displaced by rising water levels at Kalolo Landing Site.

They allegedly encroached on the land without authorisation from the land owners.

In a mediation meeting between the affected persons and Basansya clan leaders on Friday in Kisiimo Cell that was chaired by the district town clerk, the clan heads asked the Alur to vacate their land.

The vice chairperson of Basansya clan, Mr Julius Wamala, said the displaced people were asked to legalise their stay on the land by officially writing to the landlords.

"We as Basansya clan agreed to give these people three months to stay on our land, which has expired," he said.

The Resident District Commissioner for Buliisa, Mr Bahebwa Longino, said: "We request clan heads and local concil chairpersons to profile the affected people as we resume to verify all people around the lake from Butiaba to Wanseko for documentation and help."

Ms Ngamita Jesca, 42, one of the affected people, said she had nowhere to go with her orphans. "The government needs to provide us with somewhere to relocate to," she said.