Eritreans in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara, 24 May 2021- Eritrean nationals in Kuwait, Republic of South Sudan, as well as Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have enthusiastically celebrated the 30th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Resilient: As Ever".

Accordingly, the nationals in Kuwait celebrated the Independence Day anniversary on 23 May respecting the guidelines of social distancing issued by their country of residence and renewed their pledge to strengthen contribution in national development drives.

Speaking at the celebratory event, Mr. Humed Yahya Ali, Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of Eritrea in Kuwait stating that the Eritrean people in the past 30 years have emerged victorious in the face of hostilities and conspiracies against its independence and sovereignty said that the progress registered in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is the result of the strong and integrated endeavor on the part of the Government and the people of Eritrea.

Likewise, nationals residing in the Republic of South Sudan celebrated the 30th Independence Day anniversary on 23 May in Juba in the presence of South Sudanese friends of Eritrea.

In a speech he delivered at the event, Ambassador of Eritrea to the Republic of South Sudan, Mr. Yohaness Teklemicael indicating that in the past 30 years the Eritrean people have emerged victorious by foiling various hostilities and challenges expressed conviction on every citizen to strengthen participation and contribution in the nation-building process.

Chairperson of the Eritrean Community in South Sudan, Mr. Amare Gebreab on his part highlighting the precious price paid to secure national independence and later defend hard-won sovereignty stated that Independence Day attests to the resilience and heroic feat the Eritrean people demonstrated.

In related news, the Eritrean community in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrated the 30th Independence Day anniversary by renewing their pledge to strengthen contribution and participation in the nation-building drive.

Speaking at the celebratory event, the Eritrean Consul General in Saudi Arabia, Mr. Abdurahman Osman, congratulating the Eritrean people and its Defense Forces expressed firm conviction that the national development program will be successfully implemented through popular participation.