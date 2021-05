Asmara, 24 May 2019- The Eritrean people welcomed the 30th Independence Day anniversary, with enthusiasm under the theme "Resilient: As Ever".

Thousands of nationals have marked the eve of Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal and with 21 gun salutes in the morning hours of May 24.

The participants stated that Independence is the gift of the martyrs and expressed readiness to strengthen their contribution to building a prosperous nation.