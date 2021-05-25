Nigeria: Daily Trust Enters Partnership With Music Company, Mdundo

For the listening pleasure of its audience, Daily Trust has entered a partnership with Mdundo.com, a music platform.

Under the partnership, music lovers who are Daily Trust readers can download their favorite songs on the newspaper's website.

The music includes top Naija hits, highlife, Afro Pop, and different traditional ones, including Hausa.

Mdundo is authorised to distribute music directly from the copyright owner, ensuring revenue to the musicians for all music consumption within the site, the app and the partnerships.

Mdundo has collection of songs from more than 100,000 African musicians. Mdundo service does not require high data consumption or storage space from the users.

Mdundo's users jumped 40 per cent to 7 million in the six months to December and is especially growing in key markets across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, according to Martin Nielsen, its CEO and co-Founder.

Nielsen said the company now aims to reach 18 million users by June 2022.

Commenting on the partnership, Naziru Mikailu, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust, said it is part of the newspaper's commitment to promote arts and culture.

"We are really glad over this partnership with Mundodo. It is part of our commitment to promote arts and culture. It also falls in line with our passion to entertain our audience. Statistics shows that we have a large population of young persons among our readers. This partnership means a lot to them and I encourage them to take advantage of it," he said.

Founded in 2001, Daily Trust is one of the leading newspapers in Nigeria.