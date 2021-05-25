Nigeria: Daily Trust Enters Partnership With Music Company, Mdundo

25 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

For the listening pleasure of its audience, Daily Trust has entered a partnership with Mdundo.com, a music platform.

Under the partnership, music lovers who are Daily Trust readers can download their favorite songs on the newspaper's website.

The music includes top Naija hits, highlife, Afro Pop, and different traditional ones, including Hausa.

Mdundo is authorised to distribute music directly from the copyright owner, ensuring revenue to the musicians for all music consumption within the site, the app and the partnerships.

Mdundo has collection of songs from more than 100,000 African musicians. Mdundo service does not require high data consumption or storage space from the users.

Mdundo's users jumped 40 per cent to 7 million in the six months to December and is especially growing in key markets across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, according to Martin Nielsen, its CEO and co-Founder.

Nielsen said the company now aims to reach 18 million users by June 2022.

Commenting on the partnership, Naziru Mikailu, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust, said it is part of the newspaper's commitment to promote arts and culture.

"We are really glad over this partnership with Mundodo. It is part of our commitment to promote arts and culture. It also falls in line with our passion to entertain our audience. Statistics shows that we have a large population of young persons among our readers. This partnership means a lot to them and I encourage them to take advantage of it," he said.

Founded in 2001, Daily Trust is one of the leading newspapers in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.