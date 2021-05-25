Tanzania: CRDB Bank Gets Bot's Nod for Expansion to DRC

Arusha — The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has issued an approval for CRDB Bank Plc to extend its footprints to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), it was announced here during the weekend.

This is in line with the government's desire to see Tanzanian companies expanding to other countries and reap the benefits that come with costs that the country pays in fees to regional trading blocs such as the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and the East African Community (EAC).

Gracing the CRDB Bank Plc shareholders' financial literacy seminar here on Friday, Finance and Planning minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said commercial banks must look beyond Tanzania's boundaries if they were to capitalise on the country's reputable history in the independence of a number of countries in Africa as well as its (the country's) strategic geographical location.

"I am glad to note that CRDB has a branch in Burundi. But, why can't we have similar branches in the DRC, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe and even in South Sudan where we sell our maize?" enquired Finance Minister Nchemba.

He said with its rich history, he found no country in the region that will not easily allow a Tanzanian corporate entity to set up a subsidiary there.

"We also have a sea port. It makes sense if someone in the DRC, Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe among others could simply make all their payments - via a Tanzanian bank - right there and only come to Dar es Salaam to pick their goods," he said.