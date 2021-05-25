Zimbabwe: Tino Set to Get New Coach

Senior Sports Reporter

Warriors forward Tino Kadewere will have a new coach when the French Ligue 1 resumes in August after the club decided against renewing Rudi Garcia's contract.

Garcia's departure was confirmed by the club, a day after Lyon allowed Nice to come back twice, and inflict a painful blow to their Champions League hopes, in the final match of the season, on Sunday night.

Lyon were still in contention, for the Champions League, until the last day of the competition.

A victory for them on Sunday night could have secured third place, especially after their rivals Monaco dropped points, in a goalless draw with Lens.

But, they finished two points behind and missed a Champions League qualifying round slot. The campaign did not go down well with the club owners, who immediately set up a meeting with the coach, to announce the divorce.

"The day after the defeat against Nice, Olympique Lyonnais, who finished in 4th place in Ligue 1 with 76 points, can announce that Jean-Michel Aulas, Vincent Ponsot and Juninho have met with Rudi Garcia, this Monday morning, to confirm the end of his contract, which started in October 2019.

"This decision was taken in order to breathe new life into the first team, which will play, for the 24th time in a row, in a European competition (including 18 times in the Champions League), with the 2019/2020 season, not having come to its natural end.

"OL would like to thank Rudi Garcia, under whom the club played in a Champions League semi-final in August 2020 at the Lisbon Final 8.

"Olympique Lyonnais is already preparing the construction of an ambitious new project," said the club in a statement.

The team will play in the UEFA Europa League next season after finishing fourth.

Kadewere, who underwent surgery last week, missed the final two rounds of the just-ended campaign.

Lyon, under Garcia, finished on 76 points while Monaco had 78 and will compete in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round.

Lille, who were crowned Ligue 1 champions, and runners-up Paris Saint-Germain, clinched the two tickets into the Champions League.

Kadewere has been nagged by injuries, late in his debut season, in the Ligue 1.

But, the Zimbabwean had already made his mark, after carrying over the form which won him the Golden Boot, in the Ligue 2, with Le Havre in 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Eventually, he scored 10 goals, and provided three assists in 33 appearances, for Lyon. He last featured for his side on May 8 when they beat Lorient 4-1.

Lyon are still to name the new technical department.

"The choice made by the institution to end many of the team"s management contracts on June 30 will allow for the start of a new cycle, whose ambitions will remain more driven towards European success, than ever," the club said.

"The club will soon be releasing news about its new organisational goals, which are possible thanks to the squad being rich in talent, which it will also refresh, with an eye towards success, in both domestic competition, and the Europa League.

"Olympique Lyonnais would, particularly, like to thank the fan groups for their support, and energy and looks, forward to their return to Groupama Stadium."