Tunisia-Libya - Technical Committees to Build Highway, Develop Border Crossings

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's Ministry of Public Works, Housing and Infrastructure and Libya's Ministry of Transport in the National Unity Government agreed to set up a joint technical committee in a bid to develop common perceptions and conduct specific studies to extend the highway to the border along Ras Jedir.

Another technical committee will be put in place to develop border crossings and border roads between the two countries.

With respect to the highway linking Tunisia with Libya, Muhammad Salem Al-Shahoubi, Libya's Minister of Transport,

said at a workshop held Monday as part of the first edition of the Tunisian-Libyan Fair and Forum of Economic Twinning for Africa (May 23-25) .in Triopli there is need to speed up the building of the Maghreb highway Ras Jedir -Msaed over 1,700 km.

Tunisian and Libyan enterprises are urged to participate in this project. Necessary conditions will be made available for entrepreneurs, he further said.

Minister of Public Works, Housing and Infrastructure Kamel Doukh said the priority would be to improve services in existing border posts. Another border crossing will be created if there is need to.

Ras Jedir border crossing will be developed. It will be upgraded to a smart gateway endowed with high technology 10 km from the Tunisian side and 8 km from the Libyan. Dhiba border crossing will follow suit.

A meeting involving both ministries will be held within two weeks to look at the development of border crossings.

Doukh met earlier on Monday with Minister of Local Government, Badr Al-Din Al-Toumi, The two officials discussed cooperation and coordination in decentralisation .

Tunisia is willing to help Libya with the development of local taxation, in connection notably to the legislative and technical aspects, Doukh said in substance.