Tunisia: Towards Establishment of Integrated Tunisian-Korean Drone Centre in Ariana

Tunis/Tunisia — A Tunisian-Korean integrated centre for drones will be set up at the technological pole of El Ghazela, in Ariana (north of the capital Tunis), to support startups and promote job creation for young graduates in the new technologies sector, announced Minister of Communication Technologies, Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem.

Financed with 5 million dollars (about 13.54 million dinars) by Korea, this centre will include 5 platforms in charge of different specialities and an integrated control system, he added, Monday, during a plenary session of the House of People's Representatives (ARP) devoted to oral questions.

The centre in question will provide equipment developed for the collection and analysis of information and the training of 25 Tunisian trainers on these technologies, he said.

A committee chaired by the Ministry of Technology and composed of the departments of the Interior, Defence, Transport, Finance, Higher Education and the National Agency for Frequencies (ANF), was created to ensure the achievement of this project, Kraiem said. He added that his department is working to finalise the text of the agreement between the two countries.

Through this centre, the Tunisian side will also benefit from the Korean expertise through technology transfer and research.

On the subject of the sectors that will benefit from the establishment of the centre, he cited agriculture, health, equipment, the environment and cartography.

Asked about the legislation in force concerning drones, including the draft government decree setting the technical rules applicable to drones and the conditions of their use in Tunisia, the minister described the first version of the draft decree as "disappointing".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said in this context that the ministry is working with the National Federation of Information Technology and Communication, under the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) and professionals, to develop a draft law encouraging young people to innovate and invest.

"It will not be useful to develop a law that does not respond to the current situation and that remains on the shelves," he explained.

However, he noted the need to examine all aspects related to this subject to avoid failures that could undermine the country's security.

Tunisia joined the International Convention of Civil Aviation Organisations in Chicago in 1959, according to which the annexes relating to drones and pilot licences were revised in 2020.

The use of drones and the taking of aerial photographs by drones in Tunisia is currently subject to rigorous authorisations issued by several state authorities.

A draft governmental decree laying down the technical rules applicable to drones and the conditions for their use in Tunisia has been drawn up on the proposal of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics and submitted for public consultation on February 16, 2021.