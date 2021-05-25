Namibia Among Top African Business-Concept Giants

THE Namibia Business School (NBS) put up a gallant fight in the Africa Business Concept Challenge, in which the school finished among the top five.

The school's water-retaining system concept was ranked number five on the continent, among 34 institutions from 15 countries.

Team leader and project management coordinator at the Namibia Business School Franky Gonteb updated The Namibian last week.

The Africa Business Concept Challenge aims to promote responsible capitalism, investment, and to identify young people with the potential to be mentored.

The competition was held virtually from 12 April and the winners were announced last week.

The business concepts demonstrated the role of the academic world in leading innovation and shaping countries' economic paths.

Moreover, the call for African universities to enhance research and contribute to various breakthroughs is demonstrated through this challenge.

The Lagos Business School from Nigeria won the challenge by designing an aquatrac sustainable fish-consumption system, and received US$5 000 for this.

This school also took the second prize for its modular-housing concept.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology from Ghana took third place.

The NBS and the Botswana International University of Management rounded off the top five - in no particular order.

The competition challenged student teams to design a viable business concept that addresses a locally relevant problem related to sustainable development and Agenda 2063.

Agenda 2063 is Africa's blueprint and master plan for transforming the continent into a global powerhouse of the future.

The NBS, which falls under the University of Namibia, sent a team called Crystal Water to participate.

Crystal Water, with four members, competed against over 80 student teams from 34 institutions across Africa for five weeks.

The team designed a system that retains water in soil, inspired by the need to reduce the devastating impact of drought in Namibia specifically and southern Africa as a whole.

"It's basically a recycling system designed to keep the soil moist," team leader Franky Gonteb says.

He says the competition was exciting, yet nerve wracking, given the fast pace at which they had to deliver different tasks.

"It was a nerve-wracking competition, but I am happy with what the team did and the effort they put in. It was definitely a lesson learned. We are proud of the fact that we even defeated institutions from big countries, like South Africa," he says.

Other members of the Crystal Water team are Jacobina Haiduwa, Bojelo Plaatije-Dube, and Angelo Kloppers.

The team was mentored by Katrina Simon-Agolory, who also coordinates the project-management programme at the NBS.

Mentors were appointed to guide teams and to enrich their learning experience.

One of the tasks of the challenge was to build a community learning platform to provide mutual support.

"Most rewarding for me as an educator has been witnessing the deepening of their analytical skills around the product and the business," Simon-Agolory says.

NBS director Grafton Whyte says the Africa Business Concept Challenge is a truly great initiative.

"The Namibia Business School was proud to be a competitor in this inaugural event, and for our Crystal Water team to have made it to the final five product concepts was indeed an honour," he says.

The competition required student teams to engage in a four-phased project-development process where ideas, products and/or services are put up for sale on a virtual stock market on the Peaqs platform.

Projects were accepted on the basis that they define a challenge and/or a need, and demonstrate a business idea to address the challenge.

Apart from the US$5 000 cash prize there were other benefits for participating in the competition, such as mentoring from experienced entrepreneurs, business professionals and leading academic faculty members, and networking opportunities with student teams from across the globe, as well as with experienced entrepreneurs and industry professionals.

The participants also got the opportunity to interact with high-calibre, experienced judges, who are accomplished entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

Furthermore, participants received personalised, individual feedback during the project-development process on the Peaqs platform.