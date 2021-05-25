Botswana: Galaxy Members Reject New Logo

Jwaneng — Jwaneng Galaxy members on Sunday rejected the motion by the club's executive committee that attempted to change the club's logo during the club's annual general meeting.

The members indicated that the executive committee should had consulted them before taking the decision and that they saw the logo being peddled in the media, a move they said shocked them as it indicated that the management had already taken the decision.

In trying to convince them to adopt the motion, the club's chief executive officer, Bennett Mamelodi indicated that the old logo was no longer appealing as it lacked the simplicity required in modern trends.

"From a marketing perspective, the old logo is not sellable as it lacks even the basics of the club's catch phrase. In such a state, it would not be easy to sell our brand with such a logo, unlike the proposed one, which could bring in the much needed revenue," he said.

Meanwhile, the past immediate chairperson, Njabulo Gilika told the supporters that Sikalame Keatlholetswe was engaged by the club to assist it through the CAF games as the requirement was that the head coach should had a CAF A licence. He said there were only two coaches with such a licence in Botswana and the team engaged Keatlholetswe to specifically see them through the CAF competitions.

"In our last game against Orlando Pirates, we managed to use Oris Radipotsane because most countries had appealed to CAF to lower the standard as they were struggling to find coaches with the required licence," he added.

Gilika also said the team's poor showing in the CAF competitions was due to the inactivity of the local soccer scene, but was confident that their participation gave their players some exposure.

He was responding after supporters' inquiries as to why the club kept firing coaches, including Keatlholetswe.

He also mentioned the need to boost the club's support base to be more appealing to sponsors as a brand as well as strive for its own facilities and movable assets such as land, as a sign of independence from Debswana.

Concerning players' contracts, Gilika said negotiations for new contracts were still on and that communication with membership would be done once all was finalised.

He said the last players who were owed their dues would be paid next month.

Source : BOPA