Tanzania: Samia Issues Warning to Officials Blocking Access to Information

24 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday issued a strong warning to state spokespersons trying to block access to public information.

Access to information is a legal right in Tanzania. The government enacted Access to Information law in 2016 backing the decades-long Clause 18 of the United Republic of Tanzania Constitution of 1977. This means any citizen have the right to request and access government held information.

But the President had learnt, public officials responsible for communicating government information had been holding information to the frustration of the public.

In her brief message to the forum bringing Public Spokesperson in Mbeya, the president said: "Please continue to encourage each other about the importance of information to the public."

She said in her text read by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Dr Hassan Abbas "you should look for a way to communicate information not made for public consumption."

The President insisted it is the responsibility of spokesperson to ensure the public is well informed and does not leave loopholes for complaints.

Information Minister Innocent Basungwa, instructed the government information, communication and liaison officers to work diligently with dedication, speed and professionalism emphasizing to hold responsible reckless officers.

Read the original article on Daily News.

