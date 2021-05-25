Uganda: UPDF's Byekwaso Vies for Top Netball Job

The Spokesperson of Uganda People's Defence Forces, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, has thrown her pips in the netball hat ahead of the June 5 polls.
Brig Byekwaso is contesting for the post of vice-president in charge of administration in the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) upcoming executive.
UNF electoral commission chief Annet Nakamya on Friday completed the nomination process, approving three candidates for the presidency, while Byekwaso will face off with Annet Kisomose.
The aspirants for presidency are Sarah Babirye Kityo, a former Youth MP for central region, She Cranes team manager and NIC manager Jocelyn Ucanda, and Christine Nampijja, a teacher.
The trio all pointed to getting sponsors to boost netball.
Over the years, the UNF, under outgoing president Susan Anek, has only relied on government funding for the She Cranes, but the contestants say the sport has the potential to attract sponsors.
"We've many companies dealing in women products such as cosmetics. When have we gone to them as their customers to stress our reasons?" Kityo asked.
"Our game is just not well packaged. If we extend the scope, we can't fail to get sponsors."
Nampijja pledged to professionalise and commercialise netball through support from government and the private sector.
Although she has not yet unveiled her manifesto, Ucanda, who was flanked by Anek, also hinted on sponsorship.
Contenders
President
Sarah B. Kityo
Jocelyn Ucanda
Christine Nampijja
VP - Admin
Brig F. Byekwaso
Annet Kisomose
VP - Technical
Richard Muhumuza
Denis Mpoza
Gen. Secretary
Amina Mande
Sarah N. Muwonge
Assist. Gen. Sec.
Harriet Apolot
Wilber Mutete
Treasurer
Hajjat Aidah Kibedi
Hajji Y. Kamulegeya
Publicity Secretary
Yahaya Ssengabi
Florence Nakamya