Tanzania: Yanga, Mwadui Face Off in Asfc

YOUNG Africans will be attempting to reach in the semifinals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) for the second time in a row, when they face Mwadui at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga today.

The winner in today's encounter will join Biashara United, who became the first team to reach in the competition's last four after a deserved 2-0 triumph over Namungo on Sunday.

The outcome was a big blow for Namungo, who represented the country in CAF Confederation Cup this season.

The defeat means they will not compete again in the same contest next season. The game is surely going to be difficult as Mwadui, who have already been relegated in the Mainland Premier League, will be keen to frustrate the visitors.

Playing at their territory will therefore give them the much needed game spirit that they can register tangible results and sneak into the semis of the prestigious contest.

On the other hand, Yanga will not just relax as they too would like to do well in order to have an opportunity to sniff the season's ASFC title.

Yanga's Head Coach Nasridine Nabi will be looking for his second win in all competitions since he took over from Juma Mwambusi.

Nabi lost league game against Azam at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam before they battled to a barren draw against Namungo at the Majaliwa Stadium, Ruangwa, and Lindi.

Though they still have slim opportunities of winning the top flight league silverware, much of their energy have been directed towards the federation cup as such, one expect to witness a good game from both sides.

Last season, the Jangwani Street based team failed to go beyond the semifinals stage after succumbing to a heavy 4-1 defeat from their traditional rivals Simba with the latter going on to lift the trophy. According to the way the draw of ASFC was made, the two giants in the country cannot meet in the semis like what happened last season and instead, they can possibly square off in the finals.

Good news for Yanga according to their Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli is the return to action of winger Farid Mussa, who has been declared fit for today's encounter after missing out in a couple of matches due to injury.

ASFC quarterfinals package will be completed tomorrow with two mouthwatering clashes happening whereby Rhino Rangers will welcome Azam at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

Later, defending champions Simba will host Dodoma Jiji at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam whose winner will face the triumphant side between Rhino Rangers versus Azam in the last four.