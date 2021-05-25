Zimbabwe: Bar Cashier Shot Dead in Bulawayo Robbery

25 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police in Bulawayo have appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of two men who stormed a city liquor outlet and shot dead a female employee before making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The incident happened at a local liquor selling outlet at Ascot Shopping Centre Saturday evening.

Police confirmed the gruesome murder.

"We confirm we recorded a case of armed robbery at Ascot in a liquor hub where two suspects who are unknown and are on the run entered the bottle store around 18:30 hours and ordered four occupants who were females and one male who was a patron to lie down," said Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube.

After ordering the victims to lie down, Inspector Ncube said the suspects fired a bullet at the 33-year-old employee before getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The employee, whose name has been withheld, died instantly.

Inspector Ncube said the suspects searched one of the patrons after she indicated she could not lie facing down as she was pregnant.

She was then robbed of a Huawei P20 Lite cell phone.

The police spokesperson said one of the suspects went on to strike a patron identified as Nqaba Donga on the head with a pistol butt, inflicting a minor cut.

"That same accused person then shot the now deceased once on the right side of the head and she died on the spot," said Ncube.

The robbers are said to have taken an undisclosed amount of money from the cashier's safe.

"A report was made at ZRP Khumalo who attended the scene together with CID Homicide, CID Scenes of Crime," said Inspector Ncube.

No arrests have been made so far.

"We are appealing to members of the public who might have information to come forward, approach any nearest police station or CID homicide at Bulawayo Central so that we assist each other in apprehending the criminals," added Inspector Ncube.

Bulawayo continues to witness cases of armed robbery.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.