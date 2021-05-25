Malawi: Tough Start for Chaula in Super League

"We are moving forward. As Karen and Ntopwa FC, we have nothing to fear."

Newly recruited and first ever female coach in the TNM Super League, Karen Chaula, has started her job with no luck as her side Ntopwa Football Club registered two back-to-back losses in Karonga over the weekend.

Chaula was roped in as head coach for the Amaghetto Kids two weeks ago and her first game in charge was against Chitipa United on Saturday at Karonga Stadium. Ntopwa FC lost 2-0 with goals coming from dread rocked Emmanuel Muyira and Gule Mwaluswa.

Her reaction after the loss on Saturday was that her charges were copying Chitipa United's play but described her first experience in the elite league as a workable challenge.

"We started on a bad note today. Our players did not knock the ball to each other. They were copying how Chitipa United were playing.

"With the elite league, one has to up their game. I have been coaching Under 15, Under 17 and Under 20 boys. It's nothing strange but the elite league is an advanced stage and so it's better we go high," said Chaula.

Her counterpart, Christopher Nyambose, said he did not want to be the first to be beaten by Chaula.

"I would like to thank Jomo Osman, owner of Ntopwa FC, for recruiting a female coach. I know Karen very well. She is a good coach. She is my fellow coach educator because we used to train coaches together. This is a great development.

"I however didn't want her to register her first victory on me. It was a tough game but at the end of it all, we collected 3 vital points," remarked Nyambose.

Came Sunday, the Amaghetto Kids also went down to Karonga United 3-1 at the same venue. They were the first to score through Mphatso Magaleta but Chrispin Mhangama equalised later before Thoko Harrison gave the home side a lead before recess. Karonga United captain, Hygiene Mwendepeka, scored the third goal in the second half through a long-range drive from over 40 metres.

Wrapping up the Karonga tour, Chaula said all was not lost and there was room for improvement.

"We are moving forward. As Karen and as Ntopwa FC, we have nothing to fear. We need to work hard on utilising the chances we create. Things will change. We are moving forward," explained Chaula.

Ntopwa Football Club is on position 15 with 14 points from 17 games now.