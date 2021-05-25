Ethiopia: Government Official, Six Others Killed in Militant Ambush

24 May 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

An Ethiopian government official and several others were killed after recently "terrorist designated" militants ambushed a government convoy that has been visiting development projects in West Guji Zone in Ethiopia's Oromia region.

Seven people, including the head of the Gelan district's Security and Administration Office, were killed in the attack, a regional police source told The EastAfrican on Sunday.

The injured are being treated at Dilla Town Referral Hospital.

Speaking to the state-run Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Commander Obsa Hundesa, the head of the Gelana Woreda, West Guji Zone police department, said authorities are searching for the attackers.

He urged the public to support and cooperate with the government to wipe out militants from the areas.

Police said the attack was carried out by "Shene militants", an armed group which the Ethiopian government recently designated as a terrorist group. It also designated the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) a terrorist organisation.

Gelana Woreda Government Communication Head, Gebeyehu Yadete, said efforts are underway to restore peace in the area.

Rising insecurity across Ethiopia has continued to claim lives of hundreds of citizens.

