Zimbabwe: Masiyiwa - the Facts

25 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Econet founder Mr Strive Masiyiwa has become the first black billionaire to break into The Sunday Times Rich List, which also has a number of foreigners.

Mr Masiyiwa, who was born in Zimbabwe, is not a British citizen according to an investigation by The Herald contrary to claims in some global media organisations.

His wealth is estimated to be £1,087 billion, generated largely from the telecoms sector.

Other foreigners on the list include Ukrainian-born, Sir Leonard Blavatnik (63) who has topped the Rich List for the second time with his £23 billion fortune after a £7,2 billion jump in wealth.

London-based Sri Hinduja (85) who was born in India, also makes the Rich List.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Coup Fears in Mali as Army Arrests President, Prime Minister
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.