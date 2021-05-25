Zimbabwe: Masiyiwa - the Facts

Econet founder Mr Strive Masiyiwa has become the first black billionaire to break into The Sunday Times Rich List, which also has a number of foreigners.

Mr Masiyiwa, who was born in Zimbabwe, is not a British citizen according to an investigation by The Herald contrary to claims in some global media organisations.

His wealth is estimated to be £1,087 billion, generated largely from the telecoms sector.

Other foreigners on the list include Ukrainian-born, Sir Leonard Blavatnik (63) who has topped the Rich List for the second time with his £23 billion fortune after a £7,2 billion jump in wealth.

London-based Sri Hinduja (85) who was born in India, also makes the Rich List.