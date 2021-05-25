Zimbabwe: Police Boss, Wife Arrested After Acquittal

25 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE have arrested Mashonaland West police Armoury officer-in-charge, Inspector Clive Kadambure together with his wife, Shyness Kadambure on car theft charges.

The couple had last Monday been acquitted for contravening the Firearms Act after spending more than two months in remand prison.

Kadambure (42) and his wife (36) were arrested at Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court soon after being acquitted by Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo after a full trial in a case they were being linked to the arrest of two men in Gonarezhou National Park who were found in possession of six firearms which they were trying to smuggle to Mozambique through Sango Border Post.

The couple's defence lawyer, Mr Fortune Murisi of Murisi Law Firm confirmed the arrest saying they were being charged for theft of two cars as defined in section 113 (1) of the criminal law codification and reform.

The two are being held in Chiredzi where they are expected to appear in court for bail ruling.

According to the charge sheet under ZRP Mwenezi CR 73/05/21, in February this year during an investigation of case involving firearms in which Kadambure and wife were being linked, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers from Mwenezi recovered two vehicles a Toyota D4D double cab and a Toyota Fortuner in connection with the case as exhibit.

Information was later received from International Criminal Police Organisation National Central Bureaus (Interpol NCB) Harare to the effect that both the vehicles were stolen from South Africa.

The vehicles are valued at $504 000.

Read the original article on The Herald.

