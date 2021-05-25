Zimbabwe: N'anga Faces Extortion Charges

Mash East Correspondent

A 54-year-old female Mutoko traditional healer was last week arrested after allegedly demanding five more beasts from some of her patients she had assisted a decade ago, claiming she was instructed by the ancestors to do so.

Mary Manjoro of Tambara Village, under Chief Mutoko, was arrested together with her accomplices Cosmas Chinyama (32) and Stephen Chapwanya (25). It is said that sometime in 2009, Mary Chimusoro (57) took her 11-year-old son who was mysteriously ill to Manjoro for assistance.

Claims are that the boy was totally healed by Manjoro, who was paid with a beast, a bucket of groundnuts and two goats, for her efforts.

It is alleged that on May 14 this year at around 6.30pm, Manjoro accompanied by her accomplices, approached Chimusoro and told her that she was instructed by her ancestors to collect five more beasts from her for healing her son.

Chimusoro was threatened that if she failed to comply with the demand, her son would he attacked spiritually.

Her husband George Makufa (76) was then force-marched by the trio to his kraal where the suspects drove out two beasts.

The traditional healer then told the family that she would be back to collect an ox after two days.

On May 16, the traditional healer sent Chapwanya who forcibly took an ox from the family.

The following day, the sangoma and her accomplices pounced again and demanded a beast and six chickens.

Makufa refused to give in to their demands before the trio assaulted him and forcibly took the chickens and a cow.

The suspects also took Makufa's national identity card and an exercise book before leaving.

Chimusoro reported the matter at Mutoko Police Station leading to the arrest of the trio.

Police recovered three beasts and five chickens and failed to locate a cow that was reportedly sold in a neighbouring village.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said: "It is illegal as that amounts to extortion. People should immediately report such people to the police."