Zimbabwe: Soil Sampling Recipe for Improved Yields

Farmers should start preparing for the 2021/2022 summer cropping season by getting inputs on time and having their soils sampled and analysed for correct pH value to enhance increased yields.

According to Agricultural Rural Development Authority (Arda) board chairperson, Mr Ivan Craig, soil sampling is a critical step to preparation for the summer cropping season.

Agricultural experts view the soil pH as an important factor that influences the availability of essential nutrients for plants.

"As farmers are harvesting their previous summer crop and going into winter those not partaking in winter wheat farming should start preparing for the coming summer cropping programmes," he said in an interview in Bulawayo last Friday.

"We urge farmers to have their soils sampled and analysed so that they know the status of the soil and as soon as they start receiving money for the produce, they are delivering to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), they can start acquiring inputs," said Mr Craig.

He said adequate preparation should start earlier for best results as he challenged farmers to procure inputs based on soil sample knowledge.

Mr Craig said once the "pH value" was corrected, farmers should quickly acquire proper inputs on time and put in place all preparations to ensure the country records another bumper harvest.

"I travelled around the country's provinces and agricultural ecological regions, crops performed extremely well," he said.

"We are urging farmers that as they are harvesting, lets us be religious and let us not side market but rather deliver to GMB and for those who have got contracts with any organisation let us own up to the contracts."

Mr Craig said urban farmers should also work closely with their Agritex extension officers, as well as the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) to ensure proper preservation of the environment.

Agritex officer in charge of Matabeleland North and Bulawayo, Mr Dumisani Nyoni, said the Friday prize giving ceremony, which saw farming inputs and equipment valued at US$7 000 being given out to winner, should motivate more farmers to take farming seriously.

"We thank Bulawayo farmers for the great work done. This prize giving ceremony is meant to show that Government will always support the great work they do," he said.

"These farmers received various seeds that were close to four tonnes, others won heifers, chemicals and boom sprays and other various prizes to show that we recognise the great work that they are doing."

Among the winners were schools and institutions of disadvantaged persons including the youth.