Kenya: City Stars Thrash Sorry 10-Man Sofapaka

24 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Nairobi City Stars put up a sprint performance, thrashing 10-man Sofapaka 3-0 at the Ruaraka Complex on Monday evening to register their first BetKing Premier League win since the restart.

An early penalty from Peter 'Pinchez' and goals a piece from Salim 'Shittu' Abdallah and Davis Agesa gave City Stars maximum points in a dramatic Monday afternoon encounter.

Each side missed a penalty while Sofapaka's Togolese keeper Aigba Moubarak was sent off at the stroke of halftime for an off the ball charge on Nicholas Kipkurui. City Stars midfielder Sven Yidah was also sent off 10 minutes to time for a second yellow card.

It was a second consecutive defeat for the 2009 champions who saw their charge for the title take a blow, having lost at home against Gor Mahia last week.

