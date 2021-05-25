Namibia: ReconAfrica Responds to National Geographic Article

24 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa provides a factual response to National Geographic's false and defamatory article May 21, 2021, written by environmental activists.

We are proud that the Namibian Government has selected ReconAfrica as one of over 30 national and international energy companies it trusts to explore the country's natural resource potential in sustainable ways.

In seeking the best path forward to address the country's energy deficit, the Government of Namibia is wisely considering many solutions, including oil and gas exploration, geothermal and biomass assessments, as well as examining wind and solar power alternatives.

While we appreciate there may be concerns about the impact of the ReconAfrica project in Namibia, we would like to point to some important facts that should be considered when assessing the project:

- ReconAfrica adheres fully to the legal obligations within all territories in which it operates. Allegations have been made in the media suggesting that this is not the case. These are categorically untrue.

- Canadian practices and technologies, especially as they pertain to resource exploration and development and ESG practices, are widely regarded as among the best in the world for environmental protection and safety, and we are bringing those innovations to every aspect of our project.

● ReconAfrica's work in Namibia is guided by - and under the constant review and approval of - representatives of a wide range of government Ministries and regulatory agencies including: the Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME), the Ministry of Agriculture, Water & Land Reform (MAWLR), the Ministry of Environment, Forestry & Tourism (MEFT), the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety & Security, and others.

We sincerely believe that Namibia's energy industry can be developed in an environmentally and socially responsible manner that is accountable and supports the development and delivery of much needed economic and social benefits, as well as funding investments in local wildlife and ecological conservation.

Ultimately, the Namibian people, through their traditional authorities, elected governments, and regulatory agencies, will determine how the country will manage its natural resources.

The company is following all of the terms required under the Namibian Government's Environmental Clearance Certificate, which itself complies fully with the provisions of the Environmental Management Act (EMA), Act No. 7 of 2007. It is also ReconAfrica's practice to complete additional environmental and social monitoring and analyses of each site and extended surrounding areas.

We encourage you to learn more about the best practices ReconAfrica is employing in Namibia, by visiting relevant fact sheets found here https://reconafrica.com/about/about-reconafrica/.

Exhibit 5 - Global ESG Rankings - Major Oil Producers & Exporters (CNW Group/Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.)

Global ESG Rankings - Major Oil Producers & Exporters (CNW Group/Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.)

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.