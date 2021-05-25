Namibia: Ombudsman Gets New Office At Keetmanshoop

The Office of the Ombudsman inaugurated its new regional office at Keetmanshoop in the ||Kharas region last week.

Speaking at the event ombudsman John Walters said the new office is aimed at providing easy access to the Office of the Ombudsman, and to ensure even the most disadvantaged individuals and communities receive the services they are entitled to.

Walters described the new building as a milestone and homecoming.

He said it signifies a "place of service delivery", where every citizen would be received with courtesy and dignity.

The Office of the Ombudsman has a constitutional responsibility to investigate complaints and provide resolutions concerning fundamental human rights abuses and freedoms, corruption, maladministration and the abuse of the environment.

"Our complainants are at the heart of what we do.

We always aim to be independent, impartial, fair, and expert in responding to complainants, and to be accessible to all who seek our assistance," Walters said.

The Office of the Ombudsman has been operational at Keetmanshoop since 2005 and receives on average about 255 complaints per year.

Inaugurating the new building //Kharas governor Aletha Frederick said the Office of the Ombudsman promotes good governance and constitutionalism while providing the public with a platform to remedy their grievances.

Fredericks said the role of the ombudsman, also generally known as the public protector, cannot be invalidated in the governance of a contemporay society where maladministration and administrative injustices by bureaucrats can be investigated.

She said the institution is independent of the executive branch of power and therefore acts as one of the checks and balances in a democratic system.

"It is said that a sound system of administrative justice is an indicator of democratic governance and the cornerstone of administrative reforms, it is because it ensures a sound administrative framework, accountable and fair administrative action and procedures," Frederick said.

Mayor of Keetmanshoop Maree Smit welcomed the new office building which has been relocated closer to the suburbs of Tseiblaagte and Kronlein.

"The ombudsman has the duty and power to take appropriate and remedial action to solve issues if and when they arise in our society," she said.

The institution has five regional offices, namely Keetmanshoop, Swakopmund, Otjiwarongo, Ongwediva and Katima Mulilo.

The Keetmanshoop office is headed by Chris Shivangulula.