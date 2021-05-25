Zimbabwe: Zvimba Chief Orders Mugabe Reburial At the National Heroes Acre

24 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

A Zvimba traditional leader has ordered the exhumation and reburial of former State President Robert Mugabe at the National Heroes Acre.

This is according to a letter by the defiant traditional leader, which was also shared on social media by the late leader's one-time spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire.

Mugabe's widow, Grace last week boycotted a hearing convened by Paramount Chief Zvimba who was accusing the former First Lady of burying her husband in his courtyard against custom in his area. The hearing went on and a ruling was passed in Grace's absence.

RELATED: Grace Mugabe Fined 5 Beasts, 2 Goats For Violating Mugabe Burial Rites

"I give powers to those who are permitted by law to exhume the late Robert Mugabe's remains from Kutama and rebury them at the National Heroes Acre in Harare," read the Shona ruling by Chief Zvimba.

The chief ordered Grace to compensate all those who will carry out the duty of exhuming and reburying Mugabe at the national shrine should the ex-First Lady fail to carry out the task herself.

Zimbabwe's fierce ruler for 37 years until his ouster in a coup 2017, Mugabe was buried at his homestead in Mashonaland West province's Zvimba district in 2019.

His widow and extended family defied spirited attempts by the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government that dethroned him, to have the founding leader buried at the national shrine where a mausoleum was being build in his honour.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.