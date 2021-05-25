Namibia: Local Traders Bemoan Closed Borders

The recent announcement by the governor of Angola's Cunene province that Angolan borders are to remain closed has irked locals who seek business opportunities in that country.

Gerdina Didalelwa, who last week visited Namibia and met with the governors of the Ohangwena and Omusati regions, said the borders would remain closed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths in Angola.

Didalelwa said borders would remain closed indefinitely or "until the Covid situation normalises".

Immigration control officer for the Oshikango border Joseph Ndashe, however, suggested that the borders be opened to avoid illegal crossing, which has become prevalent since the borders' closure early last year.

Ndashe said between January and February alone some 623 people were caught crossing borders illegally, while 863 Angolan nationals were sent back to their country after being arrested for illegal crossing.

Since the closure of the Oshikango and Santa Clara borders cross-border business activities have been on the decline.

Informal traders had to resort to illegally crossing into Angola for business purposes.

"It has become extremely hard to survive for those of us who depended on trading between Namibia and Angola. We have been patiently anticipating the opening of the borders . . . and now this is the type of news we get. It is very disappointing. We depend on business from Angola, and when one crosses illegally it is very risky and costly, because inside Angola you have to pay police officers . . ," Lena Nghoshi, an informal cross-border trader, says.

"I don't understand why when they say the borders are closed we on the Namibian side . . . end up suffering because we cannot make business, but every other day Angolans are crossing into Namibia without being questioned . . .

"This is too much for us. We have no employment, and the only way we can provide for our families was by crossing to Angola to buy goods. What else are we supposed to do?" asks Eenhana trader Suama Haimene.

Ohangwena governor Walde Ndevashiya said addressing the issue of illegal crossing between the two countries remains a huge challenge for both countries, as well as in other parts of the world.