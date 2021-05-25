Namibia: No More Bluff-Bidding for Fishing Quotas

THE government was left with egg on the face after bluffing bidders flooded the fishing quotas auction last year with empty pockets, leading to the government collecting less than planned.

In a quest to raise more money and create fiscal space, the Ministry of Finance is back again to auction 87 500 tonnes of maasbanker (horse mackerel) quotas but with new rules.

To filter out market noise and speculators, Iipumbu Shiimi has put requirements for every bidder to comply with or they will not qualify to bid at all, he announced in a ministry circular last week.

The requirements are for all potential bidders to have a monetary bid security deposit, which needs to be temporarily forfeited to the state at the time of bidding.

"Each bidder shall furnish a bid security deposit equal to the reserve price per tonne multiplied by the volume of tonnes applied for," read the circular.

This time, proof of payment for the bid security deposit should accompany the bid submission. The bid security deposit deters bidders from withdrawing their bids, as they would forfeit the deposit and assures the client that the winning bidder will fulfil the contract.

Because 60% (52 500 tonnes) is allocated to freezer and 40% (35 000 tonnes) to wet fish, the reserve price per tonne is N$3 000 and N$750 for the freezer and wet, respectively.

The bid security deposit is non-refundable for successful bidders and will be netted against the total amount payable for the quota awarded. However, unsuccessful bidders will be refunded their deposit.

Besides the monetary bid security, treasury is also asking all bidders to secure a bid guarantee from commercial banks.

Each bidder will be required to furnish a bank guarantee equal to their bid price per tonne multiplied by the volume applied for.

The guarantee must be issued by a local banking institution licensed by the Bank of Namibia.

"The bank guarantee will serve as a commitment to settle the amount payable once successful," the ministry announced.

The government will call on the guarantee for the full amount payable for successful bidders.

In the first auction, commitments were made but were not fulfilled and there was no legal way for the government to force the bidders to pay. This time, however, the government has passed on the burden to the commercial banks.

"Successful bidders who fail to settle the amount payable as per the bid allotment will forfeit the bid security deposit advanced to participate in the auction or the bank will be liable for the amount on which they issued the bank guarantee," the ministry said.

Treasury has also warned that it will not accept a letter of intent from a banking institution as a security guarantee.

The bank guarantee requirement has also given the banks the power to determine who gets the maasbanker quotas, because the banks will use their discretion to decide who gets the guarantee.

"All bids without corresponding proof of payment for the bid security deposit or a bank guarantee will be deemed unsuccessful," the ministry wrote.

The quotas will be allocated from the highest bidders at their bid price, to the lowest bidder until the full 87 500 tonnes have been allocated, or the reserve price has been reached.

The circular highlighted that bidders whose bids are below the lowest clearing price or the reserve price will be deemed unsuccessful. Should there be multiple bidders at the lowest clearing price, these bidders will receive a pro-rata allocation.

"The fishing quotas awarded under the bid may be tradeable in the secondary market," the circular read. Bidding closes on 18 June.

