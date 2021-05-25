Zimbabwe: Harare to Name, Shame Debtors

Cash-strapped Harare City Council which is owed at least $7, 8 billion has said that it is going name and shame its biggest debtors as they have been ignoring its plea to own up their dues.

Addressing a press today, Harare Acting Mayor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa who was flanked by acting town clerk Engineer Mabhena Moyo said the city's operations were being choked by the ballooning debt.

"Failure to pay over the years has gotten us to where were are today. Council is owed over $7,8 billion which, if paid today would go a long way in addressing the sticking service delivery areas. We have put mechanisms to recover the debts so that we can plough that money into service delivery.

"Soon, we are publicising names of huge debtors who are holding onto public funds meant for service delivery. Services were provided and they did not pay. They are now holding the city at ransom," he said.