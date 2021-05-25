Zimbabwe: Harare to Name, Shame Debtors

24 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Cash-strapped Harare City Council which is owed at least $7, 8 billion has said that it is going name and shame its biggest debtors as they have been ignoring its plea to own up their dues.

Addressing a press today, Harare Acting Mayor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa who was flanked by acting town clerk Engineer Mabhena Moyo said the city's operations were being choked by the ballooning debt.

"Failure to pay over the years has gotten us to where were are today. Council is owed over $7,8 billion which, if paid today would go a long way in addressing the sticking service delivery areas. We have put mechanisms to recover the debts so that we can plough that money into service delivery.

"Soon, we are publicising names of huge debtors who are holding onto public funds meant for service delivery. Services were provided and they did not pay. They are now holding the city at ransom," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.