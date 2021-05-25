South Africa: Bandile Masuku and Zweli Mkhize - Two Sides of the Same Coin?

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

One of the most disturbing aspects of the pandemic, as experienced in our country, has been the corruption associated with it. People made money during the pandemic and because of the pandemic. Yet there is also evidence that people will fight to retain their political position and sometimes lie about it.

Just this week, more reporting by Scorpio showed how Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize's close associates benefited to the tune of millions from departmental contracts during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku is trying very hard to claim his name has been cleared after ANC processes said he could return to the Gauteng provincial executive committee.

In both cases, the key question may well hinge on what the responsibilities of a political head of a department are, when it comes to preventing corruption. Both with Masuku and Mkhize, there is no proof, yet, that they themselves benefited from the corruption. But people close to them have benefited, or were due to benefit, which may mean there is a strong case for them to answer.

The question now may be how this issue should be dealt with to prevent corruption like...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

