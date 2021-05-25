South Africa: SA-Led Study Illuminates the Massive Suppers of Supermassive Black Holes

24 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

But the high-energy food -- or radio jets -- these objects belch across the cosmic dining table are not something all stars in attendance should worry about, the researchers argue.

Black holes eat their way through galaxies by employing a complex repertoire of buffet manners, according to an international team of astronomers led by the University of Pretoria's Dr Jack Radcliffe.

Dramatically diverse eating preferences drive this cosmic dining decorum: some black holes chew the stellar cud and savour their meals; others stage prolonged hunger strikes that leave them starving. When shredding objects into threads of atoms, smaller black holes just a few times the mass of our Sun spaghettify everything unlucky to get close enough.

Supermassive black holes behave as though they are the very centre of the universe, beaming high-energy radio jets across spacetime near the speed of light.

These radio jets are powerful forces that astronomers are trying to understand better and are widely considered a common feature of "quasars" -- the collective name for the active galactic nucleus holding a supermassive black hole, its gassy radiation disk and radio jets.

Together, these features dictate how galaxies evolve. By heating and dispersing gas, radio jets spanning multiple...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.