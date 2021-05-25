South Africa: SA-Led Study Illuminates the Massive Suppers of Supermassive Black Holes

analysis

But the high-energy food -- or radio jets -- these objects belch across the cosmic dining table are not something all stars in attendance should worry about, the researchers argue.

Black holes eat their way through galaxies by employing a complex repertoire of buffet manners, according to an international team of astronomers led by the University of Pretoria's Dr Jack Radcliffe.

Dramatically diverse eating preferences drive this cosmic dining decorum: some black holes chew the stellar cud and savour their meals; others stage prolonged hunger strikes that leave them starving. When shredding objects into threads of atoms, smaller black holes just a few times the mass of our Sun spaghettify everything unlucky to get close enough.

Supermassive black holes behave as though they are the very centre of the universe, beaming high-energy radio jets across spacetime near the speed of light.

These radio jets are powerful forces that astronomers are trying to understand better and are widely considered a common feature of "quasars" -- the collective name for the active galactic nucleus holding a supermassive black hole, its gassy radiation disk and radio jets.

Together, these features dictate how galaxies evolve. By heating and dispersing gas, radio jets spanning multiple...