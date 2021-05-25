Africa: Namibian Short Film, 'Kegumbo Okegumbo' Joins Colours of Africa Line-Up

24 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibian Short Film 'Kegumbo Okegumbo' is part of the lineup in the Colours of Africa film series which features 16 films shot and directed by the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy's Class of 2020.

The series was launched by the MultiChoice Group in celebration of Africa Day. The films are available on Showmax on Africa Day and M-Net Movies AfroCinema pop-up channel from 21 - 30 May 2021.

Existing GOtv Max & GOtv Plus customers will also be able to watch the Colours of Africa series on channel 29 as part of the M-Net AfroCinema pop-up.

'Kegumbo Okegumbo' will premiere on the platforms on 25 May. The film is directed by Hilma Sheehama, produced by Reijhaat Wolhuter and Shona Ngava is attached as director of photography.

Viewers will get to sink their teeth into a selection of films from East, West and Southern Africa, and marvel at the results of the talent honed by the MTF Academy's distinctive curriculum. The films The Painting and Savannah Skies, which involved Namibia's 2020 MTF alumni, are also included in the collection.

"The Colours of Africa film series is one of the many ways that MultiChoice celebrates young film talent in Africa. We are proud to honour Africa Day by celebrating the work of the MTF Academies' Class of 2020 in this way. The film series also speaks to MultiChoice's commitment to developing and nurturing the abundance of young talent who represent the future of our industry," said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment & Connected Video.

The M-Net AfroCinema pop-up will also feature films from the inaugural class of the MTF Academy, as well as public service announcements (PSAs) shot by the Class of 2020 for the United Nation's #PledgeToPause campaign as part of their academic course. The COVID-19 pandemic set a precedent for the Class of 2020, but their resilience culminated in a successful second year of the MTF shared-value initiative.

While the students' academic course was extended from 12 months to 18 months, the additional time allowed for an online accredited course through our proud partnership with the New York Film Academy.

"The theme of the collections of films is 'Connecting generations through storytelling' and what is particularly beautiful about the series is that the MTF students produced the short films in their home countries adding local context, voice and visuals to their cinematic expression in the Colours of Africa series. The series also speaks to the purpose of MTF to ensure that we invest in the next generation of storytellers with knowledge shared by skilled professionals in the industry," said Cheryl Uys-Allie, Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative.

This one-of-a-kind film series is also specially curated for those with a love for African film, and is in line with the MultiChoice Group's support for the preservation and celebration of African history, culture, and traditions through film and TV.

