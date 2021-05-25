South Africa: Vaccine Roll-Out - Government Won't Keep Its Herd Immunity Promise This Year

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zwelinzima Vavi

Families will continue to lose their loved ones and mourn, because their government was hesitant to procure early and respected the power of Big Pharma crony-capitalism instead of fighting it tooth and nail.

Zwelinzima Vavi is the general secretary of Saftu

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is worried about the snail-paced vaccine roll-out. The government will not meet the target in the roll-out plan, to inoculate more than 40 million -- two-thirds of our population -- by the end of the year.

It is clear that the government is apathetic, and the roll-out is fatally slow-paced. During the first week (17-21 May) of Phase 2, the Eastern Cape is reported to have vaccinated 9,000 residents, the Northern Cape 1,272, North West a little over 31,000, Mpumalanga 2,175, Limpopo about 44,000 and the Free State just 2,887.

In total, the government reports that only 647,983 people had been vaccinated by late May, a scandalously low rate. And these figures must be taken with a pinch of salt, given that the departments in various provinces want to advance the propaganda that the vaccine is rolling out smoothly.

But currently, with these numbers, the average is 6,821 per day. At...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

