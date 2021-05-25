Namibia: Caretaker Discovers Woman's Body in Churchyard

A CHURCH caretaker in Windhoek's Katutura area made a horrific discovery when he started his cleaning routine in preparation for yesterday morning's service.

The caretaker, who requested anonymity as he is traumatised by the incident, said he was cleaning inside the African Methodist Episcopal Church as usual when he stepped outside, only to discover a woman's body wrapped in a red towel soaked in blood.

The man, who sleeps at the church, yesterday said he made the discovery at around 07h00 - an hour before the morning service was supposed to start.

"I was and still am in shock seeing the lifeless body of a woman.

I tried getting closer to her without touching her to see if she was breathing, but I realised she was not," he said, adding he initially wanted to run away, but decided to call the police.

The man said he has been working as a caretaker at the church since March last year and did not recognise the woman as one of the congregants.

Khomas police regional commander commissioner Ismael Basson yesterday confirmed the incident, but said he could not divulge more as he was yet to receive a full report.

The police have called on residents of the area to come forward if they know of a missing person, since no one has claimed the body yet.

When The Namibian visited the church yesterday, the police were at the scene, asking congregants who came to attend the service to go home as all church activites were cancelled.

Some church members said they had to travel far to attend the service and were shocked to be informed of the incident.

A congregant, who came to church with her two children, said: "It's sad and heartbreaking, an unexplainable feeling. People come from far to attend church, but had to go back home with the Sunday school children to avoid them seeing such a tragic scene."

The church's pastor could not be reached for comment by the time of going to print yesterday.