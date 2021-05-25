Africa Must Liberate Western Sahara - Zanu-PF External Affairs Secretary Mumbengegwi

24 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

African countries should put maximum effort towards the liberation of the Western Sahara, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to realise the goals and the aspirants of the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Union, now the African Union, Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has said.

Currently, Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic is the only African country, which is occupied by Morocco, an African state.

Speaking ahead of the 58th African Union commemorations set for tomorrow, Cde Mumbengegwi said there is a need to put maximum effort towards the liberation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

"As we celebrate Africa Day, we celebrate the liberation of the continent and the commitment was that Africa's independence would not be complete, unless and until all the African countries were free from colonial rule.

"This objective is almost achieved but has not been fully achieved because we still haveWestern Sahara, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic which is still under colonial occupation. The irony of the colonial occupation, is that the occupying power is another African country, Morocco, something which was never imagined in the heyday of the African liberation struggle," said Cde Mumbengegwi.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

