Namibia: Gipf Builds Treasury Eurobond Redemption Muscle

THE government is set to provide the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) with bonds and treasury bills in exchange for foreign investments.

This move aims to help the treasury get US dollars to redeem November's maturing Eurobond of US$500 million.

Martin Ashikoto, the treasury's director of debt management, recently confirmed this.

"A decision was taken to perform what we call a debt-for-asset swap, whereby the government offers local assets, namely local bonds and treasury bills, denominated in Namibia dollars, to the GIPF. In exchange, the GIPF will retire its foreign currency assets, which are mainly invested in ZAR and USD. These could be in the form of US treasuries, for example," he said.

Through this deal, the treasury has managed to rebuild its sinking US dollar and South African rand funds to US$480 million and R1,28 billion (USD 92m) respectively as of last week Monday.

GIPF principal officer David Nuyoma confirmed the arrangement over the weekend, saying it was not their first arrangement with the government.

He said asset allocation assessment has allowed the fund to do this, given its over-exposure in the South African equity market, and as the fund was still falling short of the 45% domestic asset requirement.

Nuyoma, however, affirmed that the GIPF has not compromised on its expected return as it moves from foreign to local assets.

"The deal is done either at equivalent returns as foreign assets, or more," he said.

The government set up a sinking fund several years ago, dominated in rands and US dollars, which was tailormade to the redemption of the Eurobond maturing in November.

However, last year the financially constrained government withdrew from its savings to fund Covid-19-induced expenditure.

Ashikoto told Debtwire that "Namibia had accumulated US$420 million, but decided to draw US$220m (N$3,1 billion) of these funds to cover expenses related to the pandemic".

Theoretically, government investment needed to yield returns through economic growth and increased taxation to repay this loan, but for the past five years the economy only managed a 1,1% growth in 2018.

As a result the government arranged a debt-for-asset swap.

Fortunately the GIPF portfolio in South Africa was overheating and they agreed.

The government has been enjoying external debt issuance, which assisted in an extended debt maturity profile for the country.

It has now created two spikes and pressures for the current year and for the 2025/26 fiscal year, when its Eurobonds of US$500 million and US$750 million will mature.

By the end of last year Eurobond debt stood at N$18,27 billion, accounting for 55,3% of the country's foreign debts.

The country spent N$3,7 billion last year on interest on foreign debts.

As a result of the swap, the government's total debt portfolio will remain elevated, but the currency composition will shift towards more domestic than foreign debt.

This would in return reduce the currency risk exposure, Ashikoto said.

The government has listed a bond programme on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange worth R7 billion, of which so far only R2,2 billion has been issued.

The intention is to use this platform going forward to print debt.

[email protected]