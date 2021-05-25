Namibia: Geingos Calls for End to Homophobia

First lady Monica Geingos says doing away with the outdated law against sodomy is being confused with legalising homosexuality in Namibia.

Geingos said this in a social media post on Friday afternoon.

She said the law against sodomy has not been enforced for more than 20 years and is likely to be in conflict with the Constitution's protection of the right to privacy.

"Scrap all obsolete laws and stop being homophobic," she stated.

Her reaction came a day after Swapo Party Youth League secretary Ephraim Nekongo described homosexuality as a "satanic and demonic practice" which he said should not be legalised in Namibia.

Although it has been attacked by several political figures in Namibia over the years, homosexuality is not specifically outlawed in the country. However, sodomy - even if it takes place between consenting adults - remains a crime in Namibia currently.

Nekongo also urged the National Assembly to stop wasting its time discussing homosexuality in the country, saying the discussion has overshadowed other urgent current matters.