Namibia: Murder, Rape Trial Ends in 31-Year Jail Term

A YOUNG man convicted of raping and murdering a teenage girl in Windhoek eight years ago has received an effective prison term of 31 years at the end of his trial in the High Court.

Judge Boas Usiku on Thursday sentenced Ruben Fritz (26) to 30 years' imprisonment, of which four years are suspended, on a charge of murder, a 15-year prison term on a count of rape, 10 years in jail on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and a one-year jail term for obstructing the course of justice.

The judge ordered that 10 years of the sentence on the rape charge and both sentences on the robbery and obstruction of justice charges should run concurrently with the sentence on the murder count, leaving Fritz with an effective sentence of 31 years' imprisonment.

Fritz has been held in custody for the past eight years, following his arrest on 1 April 2013.

Usiku convicted Fritz in November last year, when he found a co-accused, Dimitri Narimab (34), not guilty on all the charges.

The two men were prosecuted in connection with the killing of the 18-year-old Melody Alwina Uri-≠khos, whose naked body was found on a hillside east of Katutura on 1 April 2013.

Uri-≠khos had spent the evening of 28 March 2013 in the company of Fritz and Narimab, visiting shebeens in Katutura, before she was taken to a bushy area between the Shandumbala area of Katutura and the Western Bypass, where she was raped and killed when a heavy rock was thrown onto her head.

A day after her death, Fritz sold a cellphone belonging to Uri-≠khos for N$10.

Fritz was convicted based on admissions he had made to a number of witnesses - including his mother, a Windhoek City Police officer and a journalist - whom he told that he had raped and killed Uri-≠khos.

He took a police officer to the scene where Uri-≠khos' body was found, and DNA evidence collected from Uri-≠khos' private parts linked him to her.

Fritz denied guilt during his trial, but after he had been found guilty he told the court he was sorry about what he had done and apologised to Uri-≠khos' family and the court, Usiku recounted during the sentencing.

The judge remarked that Uri-≠khos "suffered a violent and brutal death" at the hands of Fritz, who had no justifiable reason for murdering her.

"There are no words to express the horror that the deceased found herself in, when confronted with the accused, after the rape, determined to kill her," Usiku stated.

The circumstances in which Uri-≠khos died "justifiably arouse the indignation and horror of society," he also said.

The trial began in February 2017, but was brought to a standstill for nearly three years when the state appealed to the Supreme Court after Usiku had found Narimab not guilty at the end of the state's case in March 2017.

The Supreme Court set aside Narimab's discharge in May 2019 and referred the case back to the High Court for the trial to proceed.

State advocate Ethel Ndlovu represented the prosecution during the trial.

Fritz was represented by defence lawyer Julian Kavejandja in the last part of the trial.