Nigeria: Runsewe Seeks to Document Iheanacho, Ndidi's Patriotic Acts in 2D Art

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture and President World Crafts Council, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has applauded Nigerian- born Leicester player, Kelechi Ihenacho and Wilfred Ndidi, for their common display of patriotism in form of cultural symbolism during the European FA final match between their club Leicester and Chelsea Football Club recently.

Runsewe said that a powerful and fascinating merger between culture and sports showcased itself immediately after the match. Beneath the pomp, glitz, and glamour of the European FA final between Leicester City and Chelsea, a uniquely spectacular and outstanding show of patriotism was displayed.

It came in the manner that Kelechi and Ndidi soaked themselves in their love for Nigeria by wrapping themselves in Nigerian Green-White-Green national colour to celebrate their victory over Chelsea Football Club.

He said there is a need to document, institutionalise and legalise the legacy of Iheanacho and Ndidi as a show of extreme love and the indivisibility of Nigeria, their country. Runsewe said he is prompted to put up a request for artistic impression of their actions that day.

Runsewe said in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists, Abuja, the NCAC is instituting an art competition that celebrates the intersection of sports and culture referencing the Kelechi and Ndidi actions with the Nigerian flag in the Leicester City victory over Chelsea Football Club.

According to Runsewe, the Arts competition which will be in traditional 2D Art (Painting, Printmaking, and drawing) to be done within one month, will be open to residents of FCT only for now.

Other details of the competition including assessment and adjudication will be worked out with the Nigerian Society of Nigerian Artists.

Runsewe added that there will be a reward system for the best three winning entries which will be presented to the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture and to his counterpart in the Sports Ministry, may include a trip to London in the nearest future.

